With major titles still dominating the UK and Ireland box office, it is a quiet weekend for new releases as event cinema leads the way while Nightbitch and Rumours also launch.

Andre Rieu’s 2024 Christmas Concert: Gold And Silver lands in 642 cinemas for A Piece Of Magic. The Dutch conductor’s last release opened with £700,000 while his 2023 Christmas concert scored £1.2m.

Indian action Pushpa 2 is screening in 230 venues via AA Films. The Telugu-language sequel follows Pushpa as his sandalwood smuggling business faces strong opposition from the police.

CinemaLive is playing music documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place in 109 sites this weekend after opening on Thursday. The film centres around the former leader of K-pop boyband BTS as he embarks on his second solo album.

Universal has G7 summit comedy Rumours in 120 locations. Directed by Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson and Guy Maddin, the film features an ensemble cast including Cate Blanchett and Charles Dance who star as wealthy country leaders attempting to navigate a global crisis. It world premiered at Cannes Film Festival.

Disney’s Searchlight Pictures is launching horror comedy Nightbitch in 95 cinemas. Amy Adams stars in the Toronto premiere as a new mother who believes she is turning into a dog. Marielle Heller directs.

To see or not to see?

More event cinema releases as Laufey’s A Night At The Symphony: Hollywood Bowl lands 65 sites via Trafalgar Releasing. Directed by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour director Sam Wrench, the film follows the Chinese-Islandic musician’s concert at the historic Hollywood Bowl.

Picturehouse Entertainment has Rungano Nyoni’s comedy-drama On Becoming A Guinea Fowl in 29 locations. The film, which follows a young Zambian woman who begins uncovering the secrets of her middle-class family, premiered in Cannes Un Certain Regard.

Four-time Bifa-nominated documentary Grand Theft Hamlet opens in 22 cinemas for Tull Stories. Two struggling actors stage Shakespeare’s Hamlet inside the Grand Theft Auto video game in this SXSW award jury winner (documentary). Sam Crane and Pinny Grylls direct.

Curzon is opening Merchant Ivory - a documentary about the rise of the iconic production company responsible for films like A Room With A View, Remains Of The Day and Howards End.

For the streamers, Netflix has Tyler Perry’s war drama The Six Triple Eight starring Kerry Washington while Amazon Prime Video is releasing sports biopic Unstoppable with Jennifer Lopez.

Further releases include Jessica Hausner’s Cannes 2023 title Club Zero via Yume Pictures and Blue Dolphin Films; Ukraine documentary Porcelain War via Picturehouse (US); Italian war drama The Commander via Bulldog Distribution; Japanese drama Remembering Every Night via Day For Night; and Austrian documentary Favoriten via ICA Films.

Some of the biggest films of the year are still in cinemas including Wicked and Moana 2.

