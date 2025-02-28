Picturehouse’s The Last Showgirl leads the new titles in an otherwise quiet weekend for releases in UK and Ireland cinemas.

Gia Coppola’s drama is out in 277 locations and is Picturehouse Entertainment’s widest opening ever, ahead of Anatomy Of A Fall in 160 sites, which was released in partnership with Lionsgate in 2023.

The Last Showgirl stars Pamela Anderson - in a Golden Globe- and SAG-nominated performance - as a seasoned showgirl whose Las Vegas show is about to come to an end after a 30-year run. Other cast include Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song and Dave Bautista.

It marks a big screen comeback for Anderson, who broke out in television with roles in Baywatch and Home Improvement. Coppola’s previous features include Palo Alto (2013) and Mainstream (2020).

Event cinema and animes dominate

In event cinema, an arena performance of Jesus Christ Superstar is screening in 342 sites from Sunday (March 2) while Trafalgar Releasing has Swan Lake - ROH and IVE The 1st World Tour In Cinema in 250 and 20 venues, respectively. Source Entertainment is also launching Babymetal Legend-43 The Movie, a live concert from the Japanese metal group.

Further releases include Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (Extended Cut) in 276 locations starting tomorrow (March 1) via Piece Of Magic. This is the fourth Dragon Ball film to be released in the territory following 2015’s Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (£196,219 total), 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly (£1m total) and 2022’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (£1.2m total).

A second anime title is also opening this weekend in the form of Attack On Titan: The Last Attack in 257 locations through Sony. It comprises the last two episodes of the acclaimed anime series Attack On Titan, which ran for four series between 2013 and 2023.

Hong Kong drama Papa is opening in 60 cinemas via Central City Media. Philip Yung’s film centres on a father whose son brutally murdered his wife and daughter.

Chinese computer animation Chang’An is debuting in 32 sites via Miracle Comms and Dazzler. Set in the historical Tang Dynasty, the film follows the friendship of two poets over several decades.

MetFilm Distribution is opening Indian comedy Superboys Of Mealegaon in 54 cinemas. The film, which follows a young filmmakers who attempts to make a film with friends, premiered at Toronto with further screenings at BFI London Film Festival and Red Sea.

Further releases include Greek comedy The Summer With Carmen via Peccadillo Pictures while Park Circus is screening The Big Lebowski, the 1998 comedy from Ethan and Joel Coen, in 160 sites.

Key holdover titles include Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy and Captain America: Brave New World.