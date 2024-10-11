Transformers One leads new releases at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend as the Paramount animation opens in 583 cinemas.

It is the third widest opening of the eight-title franchise, behind 2018’s Bumblebee in 587 locations and 2023’s Rise Of The Beasts in 595.

The franchise steps away from live-action for an animated origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron. A starry ensemble lends their voices with cast including Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Jon Hamm, Steve Buscemi and Keegan-Michael Key.

The Transformers films have a strong track record at the box office. Leading the pack is its third title Dark Of The Moon which opened on £10.7m in 2011 while last year’s most recent addition (Rise Of The Beasts) opened on £2.5m.

Clowning around

Warner Bros is opening Spanish animation Buffalo Kids in 555 cinemas. The film follows two Irish siblings who arrive in New York and find themselves aboard an orphan train.

The distributor is also releasing Stephen King horror Salem’s Lot in 467 venues. Directed by Gary Dauberman, the supernatural title centres around a writer returning to his hometown for inspiration.

Cult horror Terrifier 3 scares its way into 429 sites for Signature Entertainment. The third instalment in Damien Leone’s low-budget slasher franchise is set at Christmas and follows the infamous killer as he returns to the town of a former victim who got away.

Ahead of the release of Gladiator II, Park Circus is re-releasing 2000’s Gladiator in 428 cinemas. Ridley Scott’s historical epic stars Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Connie Neilsen.

In event cinema, concert film Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours opens in 187 venues for CinemaLive. It follows the Swedish metal band as they perform a concert in Amsterdam.

Moviegoers Entertainment is releasing Indian thriller Jigra in 120 venues. Vasan Bala’s Hindi-language feature follows a troubled young woman who must rescue her brother from prison.

Angel Studios is launching Sound Of Hope: The Story Of Possum Trot in 82 cinemas. The drama is inspired by the true story of a Texas-based Reverend whose church members adopted 77 children from the foster system.

Alice Lowe’s fantasy romance Timestalker is out in 88 locations via Vertigo Releasing. Lowe directs, writes and stars in the comedy about a woman who is reincarnated every time she falls in love with the wrong man. It had its premiere at SXSW and has since screened at Locarno, Fantasia and Sitges.

Altitude opens the music documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music Of Paul Simon in 80 venues on Sunday (October 13) only. Alex Gibney directs the film which follows the musician as he records his latest album and looks back at his six-decade career.

Trinity Film and Cine Asia launch Cantonese-language action Stuntman in 57 cinemas. The story centres on a washed-up stunt director who stages a comeback while trying to fix his relationship with his daughter.

Comedy-drama Portraits Of Dangerous Women is out in 24 venues via Bulldog Film Distribution. Three women form an unexpected bond after a bizarre road accident in Pascal Bergamin’s UK-set feature.

Further releases include Apple documentary The Last Of The Sea Women while Dreamz Entertainment launches Indian comedy Janaka Aithe Ganaka. Despite a disappointing opening, Joker: Folie A Deux will still be the key holdover title to watch out for.