Warner Bros’ superhero sci-fi Blue Beetle and Universal’s canine comedy Strays head the new titles at the UK-Ireland box office, in a post-Barbenheimer test of how the market can handle two wide studio releases.

Opening in 556 cinemas, Blue Beetle is the third feature from Puerto Rican filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto. In the film, after an alien scarab chooses a teenager to be its symbiotic host, the youngster becomes the eponymous superhero with an unpredictable suit of armour.

Xolo Mariduena leads the cast, which also includes Bruna Marquezine, Damian Alcazar, George Lopez and Adriana Barraza.

It is the 14th title in the DC Extended Universe of films based upon DC Comics characters. The franchise started strongly, with the first three films all grossing at least £30m – 2013’s Man Of Steel (£30m), 2016’s Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice (£36.6m) and 2016’s Suicide Squad (£33.6m).

However, subsequent titles have struggled. Most recent entry The Flash topped the chart on its release in June this year, but slipped out of most cinemas within a month, with an £8.8m total. Prior to that, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods made £6m in spring this year; while Black Adam did better with £19.9m, albeit still down on the level of the first three titles.

It is a first studio outing for Soto, who previously made 2015 drama The Farm, which played at Austin Fantastic Fest and the UK’s Raindance; and 2020 dirt-bike rider drama Charm City Kings, which debuted at Sundance.

Universal is letting Strays off the leash in 492 venues. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the 15-rated comedy follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on its former owner. Will Ferrell and Jamie Fox lead the voice cast, which also includes Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Will Forte, Josh Gad, Sofia Vergara, Greta Lee, Jamie Demetriou and Brett Gelman

US filmmaker Greenbaum made his name in documentaries, with titles including 2013’s The Short Game, 2017’s Becoming Bond and 2017 TV film Too Funny To Fail: The Life And Death Of The Dana Carvey Show. He made his fiction debut with 2021 comedy Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar, which debuted online during the pandemic.

Films about dogs can be a profitable territory at the box office, from 2001 spy comedy Cats & Dogs (£24.1m total box office) and 2009 romance Marley And Me (£5.4m), to 2021 family comedy Clifford The Big Red Dog (£10m) and Wes Anderson’s 2018 animation Isle Of Dogs (£6m). The majority are PG-rated to serve families; the challenge for Strays will be to win over a more adult audience.

Lie With Me, Lars

In 15 sites, Peccadillo Pictures has Olivier Peyon’s Lie With Me, which played at a succession of French festivals including Angouleme, and international events including BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. Based on Philippe Besson’s novel, the film tells the story of an author who returns to his hometown of Cognac, where he faces the memories of his first love.

Curzon is conducting a 25th anniversary re-release of Lars von Trier’s comedy The Idiots, in 14 sites across its first week. The first film made under von Trier’s Dogme 95 manifesto promoting traditional storytelling, it debuted to strong, mixed reactions at Cannes in 1998. Danish director von Trier revealed he has Parkinson’s disease last year; he made the headlines earlier this week though by posting a video advertisement for a “girlfriend and muse” to inspire his next film.

Further new titles include Park Circus’ 50th anniversary re-release of Sidney Lumet’s crime drama Serpico starring Al Pacino, in 49 cinemas across its first week; and Pranay Meshram’s Indian thriller Akelli through Reliance Entertainment.

In event cinema, Trafalgar Releasing is playing concert film Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From TX #1 in 380 cinemas on Saturday, August 19.

Warner Bros’ Barbie has crossed the £80m mark, and will look to hold top spot for a fifth successive weekend. Earlier this week it had grossed over £1m on 24 consecutive days – the joint-second longest run with Skyfall, behind the 32 days of No Time To Die. Universal’s Oppenheimer is also holding well, and will look to cross the £50m mark this weekend.