UK-Ireland box office for January 2025 was up 10% on the same period from the previous year, boosted by new releases Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown.
The five-week period from January 3 to February 6, 2025 brought in £94.1m, compared to £85.2m in 2024, according to figures from Comscore. This was pushed by an especially strong start to the month, that saw the first week up 36% and second week up 22%.
This is the third consecutive month when takings have been up on the year before, having been up a huge 95% in November 2024, then 21% up in December.
|Title (origin)
|Distributor
|Release date
|3/1/25-6/2/25 total
|Total
|1
| Nosferatu (US)
|Universal
|3/1/25
|£12.7m
|£12.7m
|2
|Mufasa: The Lion King (US)
|Disney
|20/12/24
|£12.1m
|£29.6m
|3
| A Complete Unknown (US)
|Disney
|17/1/25
|£9.1m
|£9.1m
|4
| We Live In Time (Fr-UK)
|Studiocanal
|3/1/25
|£8.4m
|£8.4m
|5
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (US)
|Paramount
|27/12/24
|£8.2m
|£24.3m
|6
|Wicked (US)
|Universal
|22/11/24
|£4.9m
|£60.7m
|7
|Moana 2 (US)
|Disney
|29/11/24
|£4.8m
|£41.1m
|8
| Babygirl (US)
|EFD
|10/1/25
|£4.2m
|£4.2m
|9
|Better Man (Aus)
|EFD
|27/12/24
|£3.8m
|£6.7m
|10
|A Real Pain (US)
|Disney
|10/1/25
|£2.9m
|£2.9m
Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu was the highest-grossing film of the month with £12.6m. Released on January 1, it scored a strong £3.1m opening weekend, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing horror release of all time in the territory – and highest for distributor Universal.
January releases A Complete Unknown (January 17, £9.1m) and We Live In Time (January 1, £8.4m) took third and fourth place for the month, sandwiched between December holdovers Mufasa: The Lion King (£12.1m) in second and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (£8.1m) in fifth.
Universal’s Wicked landed in the top 10 chart for the third month in a row, adding £4.9m in the allotted period despite being made available for digital download at the start of the month. It is the highest-grossing release of 2024 with £60.7m, and the 27th-highest-grossing of all time, ahead of Oppenheimer (£59.7m).
Takings dropped towards the middle of the month – still up 3% in week three and 2% in week four, but down 15% compared to last year for the week beginning January 31. The UK & Ireland posted a 6% share of the worldwide market for the first three weeks of the year; that fell to 2% for the past two weeks, averaging out at 4% across the month.
In a positive sign for exhibition, the 10% increase on last year came despite Wonka playing 12 months ago and adding £11m. Figures were also up 12% on the equivalent period in 2023, when Avatar: The Way Of Water added £21.8m.
Global film tech company Gower Street Analytics is forecasting £180.6m UK and Ireland box office for January and February combined – a healthy 14% rise on the first two calendar months of 2024.
However, Gower Street’s forecast for Q1 (January, February and March combined) is £253.4m – a slim 4% rise on 2024, which was boosted by Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two. In other words, a strong February 2025 for UK and Ireland cinemas looks set to be balanced out by a relatively weak March. [Gower Street forecasts are for actual calendar months, not equivalent week periods].
Although the end of January/start of February has been slow, cinemas will have high hopes for Universal’s Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy from February 13, with two chains reporting pre-sales above the levels of those for Barbie.
Other new titles for February include Universal animation Dog Man, out today (February 7); Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World on February 13; and The Monkey, the latest film from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins, through Black Bear on February 21.
Charles Gant provided additional reporting for this story.
