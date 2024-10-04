A decent September saw the UK-Ireland box office reduce its year-on-year deficit from -15% at the start of August 2024, to -10% by the end of September.
Although still down on last year at this stage, the four weeks in September 2024 brought in £60.1m, up 21% on the equivalent weeks of September 2023.
|Rank
|Title
|Distributor
|September gross
|Total gross
|Release date
|1
|Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
|Warner Bros
|£21.6m
|£21.6m
|06/09/24
|2
|Speak No Evil
|Universal
|£4.4m
|£4.4m
|13/09/24
|3
|Lee
|Studiocanal
|£3.1m
|£3.1m
|13/09/24
|4
|Prima Facie - NT Live 2022 (2024 re-issue)
|National Theatre Live
|£2.6m
|£2.6m
|06/09/24
|5
|Deadpool & Wolverine
|Disney
|£2.1m
|£57.4m
|26/07/24
|6
|It Ends With Us
|Sony
|£2.1m
|£21.5m
|09/08/24
|7
|Despicable Me 4
|Universal
|£1.9m
|£47.5m
|12/07/24
|8
|The Substance
|Mubi
|£1.8m
|£1.8m
|20/09/24
|9
|Alien: Romulus
|Disney
|£1.7m
|£13.3m
|16/08/24
|10
|The Critic
|Lionsgate
|£1.4m
|£1.4m
|13/09/24
Warner Bros’ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice contributed over one third of this total, holding the number one spot across all four weeks with a £21.6m gross. It recorded the fifth-biggest opening of the year and fifth-biggest September opening of all time with £7.3m, and is currently the sixth highest-grossing release of the year.
Universal horror Speak No Evil held the number two spot for three weeks with a total of £4.3m to date. It is the fourth highest-grossing horror title of 2024, and director James Watkins’ second highest-grossing film behind 2012’s The Woman In Black (£21.3m).
Ellen Kuras’ Lee starring Kate Winslet was number three across September with £3.1m. The Sky Cinema film, released by Studiocanal, will shortly enter the top 10 highest-grossing UK films of the year (currently number 11).
Independent releases also contributed to the September score – most notably Mubi’s Cannes pickup The Substance starring Demi Moore, which broke into the top 10 for the month in eighth place with £1.8m.
While box office figures are still down on pre-pandemic levels, the September figures give cause for cautious optimism among distributors and exhibitors – especially with a Q4 slate that is arguably stronger than the summer releases.
There will be high hopes for Warner Bros’ Joker: Folie a Deux opening today, after the first film grossed £58.3m from a 2019 release, also in the first week of October. Sony’s own comic book franchise entry Venom: The Last Dance opens on October 24, with the first two titles making £20.2m and £18.1m.
Enduring affection for the marmalade-loving bear could see Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru outstrip the £38m and £42.6m of the first two films; while Paramount’s Gladiator II will take over cinemas from November 15.
Both Universal’s Wicked from November 22 and Disney’s Moana 2 from November 29 will hope to bring music and joy to the dark winter months; while in December, Sony’s Kraven The Hunter (December 13), Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King (December 20), EFD’s Robbie Williams film Better Man (December 26) and Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (December 27) all have the potential to go well beyond £20m.
Several independently-produced festival hits with box office potential are also released by the studios in this period, including Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice (October 18) through Studiocanal; Pedro Almodóvar’s Golden Lion winner The Room Next Door (October 25) through Warner Bros; and Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora (November 1) through Universal.
Other independent titles with potential include Andrea Arnold’s Bird (November 8) through Mubi; and Alonso Ruizpalacious’ La Cocina (December 26) through Picturehouse Entertainment.
All data provided by Comscore
No comments yet