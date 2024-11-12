UK Next Wave Genre Lab has selected the five projects to progress to its second phase, as it adds contributors for the development initiative.

Max Ward’s horror They Came From Below, Sion Thomas’ revenge drama Mauled by a Dog and Elize Du Toit’s thriller Befriender all move forward from the initial selection of 12 projects, that were unveiled in September.

They are joined by Em Gilbertson’s thriller The Pigeon Heart, and Federico Barni’s sci-fi horror Enclave.

The five projects will participate in a development workshop in Cardiff from November 24-28. They will then participate in the third phase in early 2025, with each project sent to a tailored residency abroad.

The Lab has added three contributors: producer Andrea Cornwell, who will present a case study on her latest film Love Lies Bleeding; Censor filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond, who joins as a directing mentor; and Grand Theft Hamlet producer Rebecca Wolff, who will oversee the production modules.

Evrim Ersoy, head of programming at BeyondFest and the Lab’s co-head of studies, will give a masterclass on the genre festival circuit; while Film Constellation’s director of acquisitions Edward Parodi will offer consultations on distribution, financing and packaging.

Currently in its first year, the UK Next Wave Genre Lab is run by Film Constellation, Maskoon Fantastic Film Festival and Tatino Films, backed by the inaugural BFI Creative Challenge Fund. It received over 150 submissions following an open call earlier this year.

UK Next Wave Genre Lab final projects

They Came From Below, wri-dir. Max Ward; prod. Will Butters, Qualia Films Co

Mauled by a Dog, dir. Sion Thomas, wris. Owen Davies, Oliver Gabe; prods. Oskar Pimlott, Rik Green, Pulse Films

Befriender, wri-dir. Elize Du Toit; prods. Becket Pennginton Legh, Jacob Thomas, Aries Films, Ngauruhoe Film

The Pigeon Heart, wri-dir. Em Gilbertson, prod. Michelle Brondum, Jante Films

Enclave, wri-dir. Federico Barni, prod. Priya Palak, Ansible Studio