UK crews and facilities are gearing up for a bumper 2025, thanks to an influx of big-budget shoots from US studios and streamers.

Marvel feature Avengers: Doomsday is anticipated to shoot in the UK from spring. Two Marvel/Disney+ shows are also incoming: Star Wars: Ahsoka is moving from Los Angeles to the UK for its second series, understood to be entering production in spring, while Tin Man is gearing up for a UK shoot in 2025. The series is based on the Vision character, played by Paul Bettany, and appeared in films including Avengers: Infinity War and series WandaVision.

The Harry Potter series will shoot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden over the summer, and the third series of Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is understood to be staying in the UK to shoot. The second series filmed at Bray Film Studios and Bovingdon Airfield Studios, just outside London, moving from New Zealand where the first series was shot.

Further productions set to shoot in the UK in 2025 include Mattel Films and Amazon MGM Studios’ Masters Of The Universe, a He-Man live-action feature starring Nicholas Galitzine, Warner Bros’ Wuthering Heights adaptation from Emerald Fennell, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, and Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, also for Warner Bros.

UK production started to pick up in 2024 after the Hollywood strike-addled drought of 2023. According to the latest BFI production statistics, total UK production spend for films was £1.8bn for the first to the third quarter (Q1-Q3) of 2024, compared with £1.1bn for the same period in 2023. Inward investment films accounted for £1.6bn, or 90%, of total UK spend on film production in Q1-Q3 2024, up 79% on Q1-Q3 2023.

Additional reporting by Ellie Calnan