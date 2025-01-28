Neon Films producer Nicky Bentham and Motive Pictures’ Sam Lavender are among the speakers at the 10th edition of Glasgow Film Festival’s industry programme, which runs March 3-6.

Bentham, whose latest project is Nadia Fall’s Sundance premiere Brides, will talk about establishing Neon Films and working as an indie film producer.

Former Film4 executive Lavender, now executive producer at Simon Maxwell’s Motive Pictures with credits including The Lobster, The Favourite and Saint Maud , will participate in a conversation about making independent UK feature films.

Glasgow will also host an update on the UK’s nascent Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), from chief operating officer Andrew Medlock. CIISA aims to improve behavioural standards in the creative industry.

Among the keynote speakers are Jonathan Gorner of Media Finance Capital on the changing landscape of film finance, and Conic’s Jen Davies and Graham Fulton who will talk about the indie film distribution sector.

Further highlights include a talk from producer Wendy Griffin, now working on Richard Gadd’s Half Man, to discuss producing in Scotland and fireside chats with Embankment Films’ Archie Faulks and the Screen Skills Film Fund.

This year also sees the inaugural Funny Features Live Pitch in which nine comedy projects will be pitched to a panel including Bankside’s Sophie Green; Curzon’s Kristian Brodie; Baby Cow’s Rupert Majendie; and Protagonist Pictures’ George Hamilton. One project will win an award.

Returning for a second year is GFF After Hours, the festival’s programme of late-night events including karaoke and quizzes.