Tarf Media has acquired world sales rights excluding UK on romantic thriller White Widow, a debut feature from UK filmmaker Henry Mason.

Tarf will launch sales on the film at Cannes this week, with Yet Another Distribution Company representing UK sales rights.

Shot on location in London and Tanzania, White Widow follows a young man travelling home to Ireland to confront his dying father, when he meets a young American running from her recent past in Africa.

Written by Thomas Martin, the film is produced by established theatre producer Oliver Royds for his BOS Productions and Henry R. Swindell. Executive producers are Vadim Jean and Martin.

2023 Screen Star of Tomorrow Rory Fleck Byrne leads the cast, alongside Adelaide Clemens, Oliver Chris, Russell Tovey, Saffron Burrows and Kim Bodnia.

“I wanted to write a love story, with a strong female protagonist, made with the engine of a thriller or a mystery, something with layers that unravelled as we watched it,” said Martin.