New Zealand producers Emma Slade and Victoria Dabbs of Firefly Films and Canadian partner Michelle Morris of Lily Pictures are among 40 producer teams set to participate in Ontario Creates’ 2023 International Financing Forum (IFF) running September 10-11 in Toronto.

The two-day feature film co-financing and co-production market, in association with TIFF and now in its 18th year, is a hybrid event. There will be in-person one-on-one producer and executive meetings, an industry panel discussion with Ontario and international producers, networking opportunities, and online international meetings.

Selected producers will get the chance to meet with executives from companies including A24, Cornerstone Films, Magnolia Pictures, Raven Banner, Studiocanal, Embankment, and Netflix.

Among the 20 Canadian producing teams are Ontario-based Paula Devonshire of Devonshire Productions, Gail Maurice of Assini Productions, and Jamie Manning of Night Market with Indigenous (Métis) drama Blood Lines, to be directed by Gail Maurice.

British Columbia producers Javier Badillo of Spitshine Flicks and Shan Tam of Holiday Pictures will take meetings on their sci-fi comedy Lupe Q And The Galactic Earworms, which Badillo will direct.

Ontario producer Thomas Michael of Fella Films will introduce western thriller Devil You Know, to be directed by Bronwen Hughes, whose series credits include The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul.

International producers include the New Zealand-Canada team behind Holy Days, which Nathalie Bolt will direct and in wihch Judy Davis, Joanna Scanlan and Miriam Margolyes will star.

Irish producer Collie McCarthy of Forty Foot Pictures has Ardal O’Hanlon and Deirdre O’Kane lined up to star in sports mockumentary Fran The Man, which Stephen Bradley will direct.

UK producers Paula Vaccaro and Aaron Brookner of Pinball London head to Toronto with mystery thriller A Gift To My Mother, to be directed by Aaron Brookner.

Click here to see the full roster.

Since 2006, more than 125 projects launched at IFF have been financed and produced. They include this year’s TIFF premiere The King Tide as well as prior titles Alice, Darling, Berlinale 2021 premiere Night Raiders, Castle In The Ground; Maudie, and Incendies.

IFF founding partners are Telefilm Canada, the UK Department for Business and Trade, and returning sponsor Canadian Media Producers Association.