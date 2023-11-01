UK thriller The Stoic has been picked up for world sales, with Archstone Entertainment repping North America and UK genre specialist Jinga Films leading on all other territories.

The completed thriller is the directorial debut of first assistant director Jonathan Eckersley, whose credits include The Railway Children Return and TV series such as His Dark Materials, Somewhere Boy and Line Of Duty.

It shot in North Wales and Derbyshire, and sees Boiling Point and Snatch actor James Fleyming star alongside Bruce Payne, Scott Wright, Stuart Brennan, Rocci Boy Williams, Jarreau Benjamin, George McCluskey and Mia Vore.

The leaders of a ruthless set of mercenaries holed up in a country retreat after pulling off a daring raid on a drugs gang see their plans thwarted after they raise the attentions of ‘The Stoic’, a man from an ancient clan of smugglers.

Eckersley and Wright produce for Dark Meadows Production.