Vertigo Releasing has snapped up UK and North American rights to action film Sunray, with a theatrical release planned for later this year. Vertigo will release in North America through recently launched US label Sunrise Pictures.

UK sales outfit Film Seekers has pre-sold further key territories including Australia/New Zealand (Rialto), Benelux (Premiere TV), Poland (Media Squad) and South Korea (Scene & Sound).

Sunray follows a war veteran who calls on friends from his military past to hunt down and take revenge on those responsible for his daughter’s death.

The film stars and was created by former Royal Marine Commandos. It was produced as well as directed by James Clarke and Daniel Shepherd, with Gareth Jones (Boiling Point) executive producing.