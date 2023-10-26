The UK’s Film and TV Charity has launched a new financial resilience survey in the wake of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Previously run in May 2023, prior to the US actor and writers strikes, this survey aims to build a more updated picture of the financial circumstances of UK film and TV workers following the production slowdown.

The May 2023 survey found that 46% of respondents had less than £1,000 in savings while 50% weren’t contributing to a pension.

Workers in the Nations and under-represented groups are particularly encouraged to complete the survey. The last survey found that those from under-represented groups were more likely to be impacted by financial concerns.

The charity has seen an 800% increase in its Stop-Gap grants aimed at those most affected by pauses in income.

Marcus Ryder, CEO of the Film and TV charity, said: “As we go into the winter, our real concern is that things are only likely to get worse for many with the US strikes continuing to impact UK productions and compounding other issues affecting the landscape.

”We’re about to launch an urgent winter appeal and the data this survey will give us is going to be crucial as we set out our case for support to everyone who is able to help.”

The survey is open until November 14 and can be found on the Film and TV Charity website.