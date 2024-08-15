The world premiere of Bruce Goodison’s Black Cab starring Nick Frost will open this year’s Grimmfest, a UK horror and sci-fi fantasy festival held in Manchester October 3-6, 2024.
Frost stars in the Shudder title as an erratic cab driver who has no interest in taking the bickering couple he’s just picked up to their destination. Synnøve Karlsen and Luke Norris also star in the film which Sony Pictures Television and Stolen Pictures produce.
Black Cab will screen as part of the festival’s ‘Fear On Four Wheels’ strand which also includes the world premiere of Joey Palmroos’ Delivery Driver about a man who must fend off a deadly Snow Plow driver.
Fantasia award-winner Self Driver makes its European premiere in this strand. The Canadian feature centres around a taxi driver who joins a mysterious new rideshare app.
Grimmfest’s line-up features 22 titles with Andrew Bell’s Bleeding rounding off the world premieres. The contemporary vampire feature from the US explores addiction and teenage desperation.
Six films make their international premiere at the festival including R.J. Daniel Hanna’s Succubus which stars Ron Perlman and Rosanna Arquette. The film follows a new father who is catfished on a dating app by someone not entirely human. Other Grimmfest strands include ‘Terror In The Trees’ and ‘In Camera’.
Grimmfest 2024
Black Cab (UK)
Dir. Bruce Goodison
Delivery Run (Fin)
Dir. Joey Palmroos
Self Driver (Can)
Dir. Michael Pierro
Peg O’ My Heart (HK)
Dir. Nick Cheung
Blood Star (US)
Dir. Lawrence Jacomelli
Witte Wieven (Neth)
Dir. Didier Koning
KillHer (US)
Dir. Robyn August
M (Macedonia)
Dir. Vardan Tozija
From Darkness (Swe)
Dir. Philip W. de Silva
Strange Harvest (US)
Dir. Stuart Ortiz
Succubus (US)
Dir. R.J. Daniel Hanna
Beezel (US)
Dir. Aaron Fradkin
Traumatika (US)
Dir. Pierre Tsigaridis
Bleeding (US)
Dir. Andrew Bell
Crumb Catcher (US)
Dir. Chris Skotchdopole
Amsterdam Alert (Neth)
Dir. Loïs Dols de Jong
Sayara (Turk)
Dir. Can Evrenol
Early Birds (Switz)
Dir. Michael Steiner
Tim Travers & The Time Traveler’s Paradox (US)
Dir. Stimson Snead
The Well (It)
Dir. Federico Zampaglione
The Children Of The Wicker Man (UK)
Dirs. Justin Hardy, Dominic Hardy
No comments yet