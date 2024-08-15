The world premiere of Bruce Goodison’s Black Cab starring Nick Frost will open this year’s Grimmfest, a UK horror and sci-fi fantasy festival held in Manchester October 3-6, 2024.

Frost stars in the Shudder title as an erratic cab driver who has no interest in taking the bickering couple he’s just picked up to their destination. Synnøve Karlsen and Luke Norris also star in the film which Sony Pictures Television and Stolen Pictures produce.

Black Cab will screen as part of the festival’s ‘Fear On Four Wheels’ strand which also includes the world premiere of Joey Palmroos’ Delivery Driver about a man who must fend off a deadly Snow Plow driver.

Fantasia award-winner Self Driver makes its European premiere in this strand. The Canadian feature centres around a taxi driver who joins a mysterious new rideshare app.

Grimmfest’s line-up features 22 titles with Andrew Bell’s Bleeding rounding off the world premieres. The contemporary vampire feature from the US explores addiction and teenage desperation.

Six films make their international premiere at the festival including R.J. Daniel Hanna’s Succubus which stars Ron Perlman and Rosanna Arquette. The film follows a new father who is catfished on a dating app by someone not entirely human. Other Grimmfest strands include ‘Terror In The Trees’ and ‘In Camera’.

Grimmfest 2024

Black Cab (UK)

Dir. Bruce Goodison

Delivery Run (Fin)

Dir. Joey Palmroos

Self Driver (Can)

Dir. Michael Pierro

Peg O’ My Heart (HK)

Dir. Nick Cheung

Blood Star (US)

Dir. Lawrence Jacomelli

Witte Wieven (Neth)

Dir. Didier Koning

KillHer (US)

Dir. Robyn August

M (Macedonia)

Dir. Vardan Tozija

From Darkness (Swe)

Dir. Philip W. de Silva

Strange Harvest (US)

Dir. Stuart Ortiz

Succubus (US)

Dir. R.J. Daniel Hanna

Beezel (US)

Dir. Aaron Fradkin

Traumatika (US)

Dir. Pierre Tsigaridis

Bleeding (US)

Dir. Andrew Bell

Crumb Catcher (US)

Dir. Chris Skotchdopole

Amsterdam Alert (Neth)

Dir. Loïs Dols de Jong

Sayara (Turk)

Dir. Can Evrenol

Early Birds (Switz)

Dir. Michael Steiner

Tim Travers & The Time Traveler’s Paradox (US)

Dir. Stimson Snead

The Well (It)

Dir. Federico Zampaglione

The Children Of The Wicker Man (UK)

Dirs. Justin Hardy, Dominic Hardy