UK financier Head Gear Films has promoted Samantha Allwinton to COO, following Daniel Negret’s departure to join Australian producer Causeway Films as its new CEO.

Allwinton is promoted from senior investment management, a position she has been in since joining the company in early 2022.

She will take up her new role as COO at the end of the month (October 30) reporting directly to Head Gear CEO Phil Hunt.

Prior to joining the company, Allwinton worked on the investment team at Ingenious Media where she worked on features including Fatman, staring Mel Gibson, and Anthony Hayes’ Gold. She has also worked at Working Titles Films and Prescience Film Finance.

Some of the projects Head Gear has recently backed include Danny & Michael Philippou’s Talk To Me, produced by Causeway, and Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex.

Hunt said: “We’re so lucky to have Sam step into a more senior role, bringing her extensive experience and warm positivity to her new responsibilities at Head Gear. Daniel will be incredibly missed by all, but the team and I know Sam will hit the ground running and are thrilled to see all she will accomplish moving forward.”