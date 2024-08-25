The UK’s National Cinema Day is returning this Saturday, August 31, with participating cinemas across the UK offering tickets from £4.

Now in its third year, the day will take place at over 630 venues, with all formats at participating venues, including 3D, Imax and 4DX, priced from £4. This is a 25% rise in price from the 2022 and 2023 editions, where tickets started at £3.

Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Picturehouse, Showcase and Curzon are among the operators set to take part.

National Cinema Day was developed by cross-industry body Cinema First, with the support of the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association. It launched in 2022, achieving 1.46 million admissions in a single day and £4.4m at the box office, which rose by 6% to 1.56 million admissions in its 2023 edition, achieving £5.2m at the box office.