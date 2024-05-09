The UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) has selected 20 executives for the 2024 edition of Inside Pictures, the film and television business training and development programme.

Participants include Swedish producer Erik Hemmendorff, who has made all of Ruben Ostlund’s feature films including Palme d’Or winners The Square and Triangle Of Sadness, through the duo’s Plattform Produktion.

Also selected are Alex Gardener-Smith, head of commercial planning at Lionsgate UK; Charlotte Lopez, VP international sales at Studiocanal; and David Swetman, SVP content and commercial strategy at All3Media International.

Inside Pictures is comprised of three one-week modules, beginning in June 2024 and running through to January 2025. It will be delivered in-person in London and Los Angeles.

Participants will gain a holistic understanding of both film and television, and will be equippied with the tools and insights to handle complex challenges.

Now in its 21st year, the programme has run under the stewardship of Inside Pictures for the last 13 years. It is supported by ScreenSkills through the Future Film Skills Programme and the High-end TV Skills Fund.

“The 2024 line-up, including first-time participating companies like All3Media International and Fremantle underscores our commitment to advancing the film and TV industries on a global scale,” said Clare Crean, Inside Pictures programme director of content.

“The Film Skills Fund and the High-end TV Skills Fund continue to identify and invest jointly in programmes that recognise the increasing synergies between film and television, and this partnership with NFTS and DCMS underlines our ongoing commitment to support leadership training so people can build their future careers,” said Barry Ryan, HETV Skills Council chair.

Participants on last year’s programme included Amazon Studios executive Daisy Mount, and Mubi global co-head of acquisitions Kevin Chan.

Inside Pictures 2024 participants

Alex Gardener-Smith, head of commercial planning, Lionsgate UK

Ali Doyle, head of development/development producer, Newgrange Pictures

Charlotte Lopez, VP international sales, Studiocanal

David Swetman, SVP content and commercial strategy, All3Media International

Elise Proux, legal counsel – international sales, Pathe Films

Erik Hemmendorff, producer, Plattform Produktion

Flaminio Zadra, producer, Dorje Film

Grace Chadwick, managing director/producer, Interflix Media

Justin White, senior studio strategy manager, Amazon Studios

Judit Stalter, producer/CEO, Laokoon Filmgroup

Katie Battcock, agent, Curtis brown

Ken Petrie, producer, 27 Ten Productions

Luke Gauci, development executive, Noah Media Group

Marcin Luczaj, head of acquisitions, New Europe Film Sales

Nathan Adabadze, senior investment manager, Media Finance Capital

Oana Iancu, producer, augenschein Filmproduktion

Tara Hutton, senior marketing manager – scripted, Fremantle

Tom van Blommestein, producer, Lemming Film

Tonio Kellner, producer/co-owner, Neopol Film

Vinh-Minh Nguyen, senior acquisitions executive, SquareOne Entertainment