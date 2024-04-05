Kailash ‘KC’ Suri, founder of the independent cinema chain Reel Cinemas, has died aged 68.

Suri’s family has confirmed he passed away peacefully on March 31 after an extended period of living with cancer.

He was born in India, where he qualified as a engineer, and arrived in the UK in 1981. His first job was picking strawberries on a farm, with an entrepreneurial streak that saw him move into the business of residential and commercial property. In 2001, Reel Cinemas was established through his acquisition of the then Curzon Loughborough.

Reel has grown to a circuit of 16 sites across the UK, most recently opening the six-screen Reel Farnham.

Suri was also long-time member of the executive board of the UK Cinema Association (UKCA).

He is survived by his wife, daughter and filmmaker Rachna (a Screen Star of Tomorrow 2015), and son Sunil, who took over the day-to-day running of Reel Cinemas in late 2022.

“For over two decades, KC was a force of nature in our industry, building the Reel Cinemas circuit from one to 16 sites and bringing affordable and high quality cinema-going to communities across the UK,” said Phil Clapp, chief executive of the UKCA.

”KC was the epitome of the entrepreneurial spirit which is at the core of UK cinema operation and his thinking in a number of areas has been hugely influential in shaping our sector.

“He leaves a fantastic legacy and while we have no doubt that his son Sunil and the rest of the family will continue to carry that forward, at this moment our thoughts – and those I know of all UK Cinema Association members – are with them at this profoundly sad time.”

Suri’s son, Sunil, said: “My father, Kailash Suri, a proud immigrant and serial entrepreneur, founded Reel Cinemas in 2001, fuelled by a love for cinema rooted in his youth in India, where movie-going was a cherished escape. With relentless dedication, discipline, and boundless energy, he developed Reel from scratch into a mini-major circuit with 16 sites today. His ethos of delivering quality, engaging communities, and ensuring value – stemming from his belief that culture should be affordable – has left an enduring mark on the UK cinema industry and the communities Reel Cinemas proudly serves.”