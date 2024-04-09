Winnersh Film Studios, based in Berkshire in the UK, and its parent company Stage 50 have entered administration.

Winnersh Film Studios has recently housed film productions such as Ghostbusters: A Frozen Empire and The Boys In The Boat.

Stage 50 also operates film and TV studios in Farnborough and Wycombe, the latter still in development.

Interpath Advisory, which has been appointed joint administrators to Winnersh and Stage 50, said last year’s US actors and writers strikes have had a “detrimental impact” on cash flow.

Interpath added that the studio group’s senior secured lender, SCIO-Fund SICAV-FIS, has taken “steps to stabilise the business, including seeking the appointment of administrators.”

It stressed that the other studios within the Stage 50 group are not currently in administration and continue to trade as normal.

Greg Branch, director of SCIO-Fund SICAV-FIS and CIO at SCIO Capital, commented: “We remain fully committed to Stage 50’s model and vision of creating high-quality, innovative spaces for television and film makers. Our priority is to stabilise the business and put in place a foundation upon which Winnersh Film Studios Ltd can move forward.”

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “The Companies will continue to operate as normal while we assess their position.”