Austria-headquartered insurance company UNIQA, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Sarajevo Film Festival and Croatian film event Slano Film Days have partnered on a support programme for female filmmakers in the six countries where UNIQA operates in south east Europe.

These countries are Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania and Montenegro.

The scheme, titled the Female Filmmakers Support Programme, is open to female directors or co-directors and at least one other key associate (screenwriter, director of photography, composer, editor) who identifies as a woman. Although the programme focuses on the above six countries, it is also possible for a person from a different country to apply, provided that they have a producer or co-producer coming from one of the aforementioned countries.

The programme aims to develop and support women in the production of independent film, to increase the representation and diversity of women in the regional film industry, provide financial assistance for the production of their film projects, as well as to support the development of their careers through CineLink Industry Training and Skills Programme

A total of €150,000 has been set aside for 2025, with the programme approved for two years.