Ahead of the worldwide June release of Universal and DreamWorks Pictures’ live-action How To Train Your Dragon, the studio has greenlit and dated a sequel for June 11 2027.

Dean DeBlois wrote and directed after helming DreamWorks Animation’s smash trilogy that grossed more than $1.6bn worldwide. The property is based on the books by Cressida Cowell.

Like the animated films, the upcoming live-action How To Train Your Dragon centres on the father-son relationship between Viking clan leader Stoick The Vast and Hiccup. While Stoick wants nothing more than to see his son inherit his mantle as a fearless slayer of dragons, he is unaware that Hiccup has secretly forged a friendship with the feared Night Fury dragon that could save the community from an ancient threat.

Gerard Butler returns to portray Stoick, alongside Mason Thames as Hiccup, and Nico Parker as his friend Astrid. Nick Frost plays Gobber, who trains the community youngsters in combat. Marc Platt, DeBlois, and Adam Siegel served as producers.

How To Train Your Dragon will open wide in North America and the UK on June 13.

The announcement came during Universal’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Wednesday.