Universal Pictures has set a June 12, 2026, release for the next film from the Daniels, the Oscar-winning duo behind last year’s best picture Academy Award winner Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Nothing is known about the project, except that it now becomes one of the most eagerly awaited titles on the release calendar.

Summer 2026 is not a particularly long way out on the schedule, however at time of writing the only tentpole near that date is Disney’s Untitled Pixar on June 19, 2026.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was produced and distributed by A24 and ranks as the company’s highest grossing film of all time, on $143.4m globally, of which $77.2m comes from North America and $66.2m from international markets.

The sci-fi won seven Oscars, including feature, directing and original screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, lead actress for Michelle Yeoh, and supporting acting for Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.