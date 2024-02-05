Universal Pictures is lining up a new entry in the Jurassic World franchise and will release Jurassic World Event Film on July 2, 2025.

Announcing the date on Monday, the studio did not say who will direct or star in the tentpole, which follows 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion (pictured).

David Leitch (Universal’s upcoming summer 2024 release The Fall Guy) is reportedly circling the project. David Koepp, who scripted 1993’s Jurassic Park, wrote the screenplay.

The studio said the upcoming tentpole will usher in “a new Jurassic era” and introduce a new storyline after Dominion concluded the Jurassic World trilogy.

Jurassic World Dominion starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and earned just over $1bn worldwide, $625m internationally, and $376m in North America.

The Jurassic films based on the books by Michael Crichton launched with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in 1993 and to date have grossed more than $5.5bn worldwide.