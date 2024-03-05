Leading international producers and executives from Warner Bros, Amazon Studios and NBCUniversal are among the judges for Screen International’s second annual Global Production Awards.

Sicario and John Wick producer Erica Lee, partner at Thunder Road Films, joins the jury along with Asif Sadiq, Warner Bros’ chief global diversity, equity and inclusion officer; Tim Clawson, Amazon Studios’ head of worldwide production and post production; and Veronica Sullivan, NBCUniversal’s senior vice president, head of global production external affairs and state and local government.

Other judges announced so far also include Daphné Lora, head of Film France at CNC; Morrocan producer Khadija Alami, KC Films; Annie Murray, CEO of New Zealand Film Commission; Timothy Owase, CEO of Kenya Film Commission; and Survivor producer Jesse Jensen of CBS.

The entry deadline has been extended until March 15.

Applications are open to all organisations and companies working in the film and TV industry including studios, production companies, film commissions, location, suppliers and manufacturers and any services involved in film and TV production.

The winners will be announced at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Global Production Awards 2024 judges

Anne Ahn Luhnd – Sustainability manager, SF Studios

Annie Murray – CEO, New Zealand Film Commission

Ashley Rice – President, Cinespace Studios

Asif Sadiq – Chief global diversity, equity and inclusion officer, Warner Bros Discovery

Claude Bona – Managing director, Seme City

Daphné Lora – Head of Film France, CNC

Erica Lee – Partner, Thunder Road Films

Hayley Armstrong – Head of production services, Creative England

Jennifer Loren – Senior director, Cherokee Film

Jesse Jensen – Producer (Survivor), CBS

John Rakich – President, LMGI

Kerry Swanson – CEO, Indigenous Screen Office

Khadija Alami – Producer, KC Films

Prem Gill – CEO, Creative BC

Roberto Stabile – Head of special projects. Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual-Ministry of Culture

Tim Clawson – Head of world wide production and post production, Amazon Studios

Timothy Owase – CEO, Kenya Film Commission

Veronica Sullivan – Senior vice president, head of global production external affairs and state & local government, NBCUniversal

The Global Production Awards, in association with KFTV and Broadcast, celebrates outstanding and sustainable work from the world of film and TV production, locations and studios around the globe.

