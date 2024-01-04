Universal and Working Title have selected four UK-based writers for the first edition of its Global Writers Program, the studio’s first internationally-run talent initiative.

The four selected writers are: Thomas Blackman, Hannah Kelso, Mary Waireri and Andrew Wong.

The writers will work on the one-year paid Program within the Working Title team. The Program includes professional development through workshops, seminars, executive and creator-led roundtable discussions, as well as an in-depth, immersive look at the Studio’s production process.

First announced in 2022, the Program will see the writers create film scripts for production consideration, and was seeking candidates who incorporate multicultural and global perspectives in their writing. The selected writers will write three treatments and a screenplay; the goal is for projects to move into development, although this is not guaranteed.

The selected writers may also be able to contribute to active studio projects in development and/or production via brainstorming sessions.

Ideas and material written during the one-year term will become property of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Working Title will pre-negotiate a standard writer deal memo setting out terms that will govern the writer’s engagement after the programme, should their material be identified for further development.

“As we approach our 40th anniversary, Working Title Films is so grateful for the writers who have entrusted us with their stories over the years, and we continue to support and nurture the next generation of writing talent,” said a statement from Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, founders and co-chairs of Working Title, which renewed its first-look deal with Universal in 2020. “That is why we are delighted to partner with Universal to support emerging writers through the Global Writers Program, ensuring that diverse and authentic stories come to screens everywhere.”

“It was no accident that ‘global’ was included in our department’s title,” said Janine Jones-Clark, executive vice president, inclusion – talent and content at Universal’s Global Talent Development and Inclusion (GTDI) group. “It was aspirational, but also held us accountable to developing strategies that create access for new talent beyond the US. Having Working Title onboard is an organic fit given their longtime history of attracting global audiences with iconic films such as Love Actually, Darkest Hour and Victoria & Abdul. We are incredibly grateful for Tim and Eric’s passion and support, and thrilled to welcome these exceptionally talented writers with their unique narratives to the Universal family.”

Universal’s GTDI group now has three writing programmes dedicated to feature film: the Writers Lab, Animation Writers Program – both of which are based in the US – and the Global Writers Program.

Global Writers Program selected writers

Thomas Blackman – based in South London; graduate of Arts University Bournemouth.

Projects include: a lyrical factual film which documents the lives of the Windrush generation through the perspective of one of their greatest loves – cricket; a surreal character-led drama exploring grief and Caribbean family dynamics.

“I am drawn to stories of outsiders navigating complex, and sometimes hostile worlds; people who are trying to work out who they are, when the answers aren’t obvious.”

Hannah Kelso – based in Alloa, Scotland; graduate of NFTS, Screenwriting MA; Royal Conservatory of Scotland; Bafta- and Bifa-nominated for short animation Night Of The Living Dread

Projects include: two TV shows, one feature

“Hope is incredibly important to me not only as a writer, but as a human. I’m a writer who explores my own heritage and traditions in order to meaningfully contribute to my culture and give a voice to those severely misrepresented on screen.”

Mary Waireri – based in London; graduate of Birkbeck, University of London, MA Culture, Diaspora, Ethnicity; Oxford University; participated in Realness Institute/Netflix Africa Episodic Lab

Projects include: Exiles, UK- and Kenya-set series with Sony Pictures Television; Swahili folk horror series

“I believe that film gives us the power to look at the world through a different lens and the courage to disrupt the status quo by illuminating untold stories.”

Andrew Wong – based in Chorley; graduate of UMIST, BEng, Software Engineering; wrote 2020 horror feature You’re Not Alone

“My goal as a writer is to tell mainstream stories that create visibility for people who look like me - to allow a new generation of people from similar circumstances to see themselves represented as fully formed human beings beyond marginalized stereotypes.”