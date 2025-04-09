Universal is set to build a major new theme park in the UK, prime minister Keir Starmer has confirmed.

The studio’s first theme park in Europe will be constructed near Bedford and is set to open in 2031.

The government said in a statement: “A multi-billion-pound investment in a major new Universal theme park and resort in Bedford has been agreed between Universal, the government and the local council, in a move that represents a major vote of confidence in the UK economy and the future of partnerships between the UK and the US.”

The statement added that the project would generate “20,000 jobs during the construction period, with a further 8,000 new jobs across the hospitality and creative industries when it opens.”

The park will be part of a 476-acre entertainment resort complex, and will provide a “£50bn boost for the economy”, added the government.

The studio behind films such as Wicked, Minions and Jurassic World also has parks in the US, Japan, Singapore, and China.