Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead at their home in the US, according to local law enforcement.

Hackman was 95 and his wife was 63. No cause of death has been given but there was no indication of foul play.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff in New Mexico said: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

“This is an active investigation - however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.”

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza made a statement today to say the couple and their dog had been found dead at their home but could not say when they might have died.

He told local media: “All I can say is that we’re in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant.”

Hackman was an actor known for Oscar-winning performances in 1972 crime thriller The French Connection and 1993 western Unforgiven – both of which also secured him Bafta awards. He received four further Academy Award nominations for his roles in Bonnie And Clyde, I Never Sang For My Father and Mississippi Burning.

