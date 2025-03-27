Los Angeles-based Halon Entertainment is to invest £28m in an animation and visualisation studio in Glasgow, creating up to 250 jobs over the next three years.

The US company says its expansion of operations to Glasgow is a response to the Scottish city’s skilled workforce in areas including computer graphics, animation and digital technology, its facilities and its world-renowned academic institutions.

Halon has worked on productions including Planet Of The Apes franchise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and The Batman, plus TV series including The Mandalorian.

National economic development agency Scottish Enterprise is providing Halon with advisory services and £3.9m of funding towards the overall project cost.

“With production happening across the globe, expanding our full-service studios on both sides of the Atlantic allows us to better support our clients with world-class services and top-tier talent, no matter where projects take them,” said Chris Ferriter, president of Halon Entertainment.

“Our new Scotland studio strengthens our ability to collaborate seamlessly across time zones and deliver exceptional work to even more productions worldwide.”