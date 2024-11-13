US-based independent film financier TPC has opened an office in London, spurred by the launch of the UK’s Independent Film Tax Credit (IFTC) to ignite production of lower and mid-budget movies in the territory.

TPC recently provided finance for Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe, and Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, starring Theo James and Elijah Wood, which will be released in February 2025 by Neon.

TPC’s parent company is The Forest Road Company, the owner of well-known media and entertainment investment bank ACF which is based in London and Los Angeles.

The opening of its London office follows TPC’s December 2023 acquisition of UK media financier Pipe Entertainment.

Former Pipe executive Dan Abrams is managing director of TPC’s London operation, working alongside Keith Kehoe, former Great Point Media director of investments, who has taken on the role of vice president.

Founded 15 years ago, TPC said it deploys roughly $100m annually to independent films and has facilitated more than 700 films since launching 15 years ago.

Its core business is collateralised production financing and gap financing, and it also offers commercial production services, tax credit administration and placement, production advisory services, and streaming licensing fee factoring.

TPC president and CEO David Gendron said: “Recognising the substantial shift in production moving to Europe, this expansion is a natural evolution of our strategic vision to better support our clients more directly, globally.”

“Having a world class leading financier in our group allows ACF and TPC to deliver an expanded integrated solution in an evolving dynamic environment,” said Thomas Dey, president of ACF. “Together, TPC and ACF are poised to redefine media financing, offering clients greater flexibility and expanded resources in an era of dynamic global media production.