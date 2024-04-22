The 36th annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony will take place on February 8, 2025, in Los Angeles, five days before the start of the Berlinale.
Last season’s ceremony honoured Oppenheimer with the top prize, The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.
The PGA is a strong indicator of Oscars success, with 16 out of the last 24 Darryl F. Zanuck winners going on to claim the best picture Oscar.
Key dates for the 36th annual Producers Guild Awards season appear below:
Eligibility period
January 1, 2024-December 31, 2024 for theatrical features; animated features; documentary features; television series/specials; streamed or televised features; sports, children’s, and short form.
Notice of producing credits form deadline
Theatrical features and animated features: October 11, 2024
Documentary features: August 30, 2024
Television programmes (television series/specials; streamed or televised features; sports, children’s, and short form): September 27, 2024
Screener submission deadline
Documentary features: August 30, 2024
Nomination polls open
Theatrical features and animated features: December 19, 2024
Television series/specials and streamed or televised features: December 12, 2024
Sports, children’s, and short form: December 12, 2024
Nomination polls close
Theatrical features; animated features; television series/specials; streamed or televised features: January 9, 2025
Sports, children’s, and short form: December 11, 2024
Nominations announced
Theatrical features; animated features; television series/specials; streamed or televised features: January 10, 2025
Documentary features: December 10, 2024
Sports, children’s, and short form: December 13, 2024
Final polls open
Theatrical features; animated features; documentary features; television series/specials; streamed or televised features: January 13, 2025
Sports, children’s, and short form: January 6, 2025
PGA’s East and West Coast celebrations of the 2025 producers guild awards nominees and producing teams
Dates to be announced
Final polls close
Theatrical features; animated features; documentary features; television series/specials; streamed or televised features: January 30, 2025
Sports, children’s, and short form: January 20, 2025
Awards Show
February 8, 2025.
The 2025 Producers Guild Awards event chairs are Mike Farah and Joe Farrell, returning for their third year.
