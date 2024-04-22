The 36th annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony will take place on February 8, 2025, in Los Angeles, five days before the start of the Berlinale.

Last season’s ceremony honoured Oppenheimer with the top prize, The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The PGA is a strong indicator of Oscars success, with 16 out of the last 24 Darryl F. Zanuck winners going on to claim the best picture Oscar.

Key dates for the 36th annual Producers Guild Awards season appear below:

Eligibility period

January 1, 2024-December 31, 2024 for theatrical features; animated features; documentary features; television series/specials; streamed or televised features; sports, children’s, and short form.

Notice of producing credits form deadline

Theatrical features and animated features: October 11, 2024

Documentary features: August 30, 2024

Television programmes (television series/specials; streamed or televised features; sports, children’s, and short form): September 27, 2024

Screener submission deadline

Documentary features: August 30, 2024

Nomination polls open

Theatrical features and animated features: December 19, 2024

Television series/specials and streamed or televised features: December 12, 2024

Sports, children’s, and short form: December 12, 2024

Nomination polls close

Theatrical features; animated features; television series/specials; streamed or televised features: January 9, 2025

Sports, children’s, and short form: December 11, 2024

Nominations announced

Theatrical features; animated features; television series/specials; streamed or televised features: January 10, 2025

Documentary features: December 10, 2024

Sports, children’s, and short form: December 13, 2024

Final polls open

Theatrical features; animated features; documentary features; television series/specials; streamed or televised features: January 13, 2025

Sports, children’s, and short form: January 6, 2025

PGA’s East and West Coast celebrations of the 2025 producers guild awards nominees and producing teams

Dates to be announced

Final polls close

Theatrical features; animated features; documentary features; television series/specials; streamed or televised features: January 30, 2025

Sports, children’s, and short form: January 20, 2025

Awards Show

February 8, 2025.

The 2025 Producers Guild Awards event chairs are Mike Farah and Joe Farrell, returning for their third year.