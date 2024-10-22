Nascent UK sales company Rapt Films International has picked up international rights to Ivan Leung and Harrison Xu’s debut feature Extremely Unique Dynamic ahead of the American Film Market (AFM).

The film, described as a “stoner bromantic comedy”, follows two Asian-American best friends who decide to make a movie, and explores the dynamic of their friendship. Leung and Xu also star in the film, alongside Hudson Yang, star of US sitcom Fresh Off The Boat.

Strand Releasing will release theatrically in the US.

Leung and Xu wrote and directed alongside Katherine Dudas, and produced under their Heroic Impact production company with Noel Do-Murakami. Michael Scotti Jr is an associate producer.

The film’s festival run included California’s Sonoma International Film Festival and queer film festival Inside Out Toronto.

“They’ve successfully revived the classic stoner movie and modernised it for a new generation,” suggested Rapt CEO Russell Webber.

Rapt was launched by former SC Films and Blue Finch executive Webber with the aim of supporting emerging talent to tell “convention-challenging stories”. Its slate includes US sports drama Riley, Australian LGBTQ+ title Sunfower and BFI Flare: London premiere, coming-of-age US comedy Big Boys.