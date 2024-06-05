Sony Pictures Television’s president of international production Wayne Garvie, Walt Disney Italy’s head of original production Alessandro Saba and NBC Universal’s head of global production Veronica Sullivan are among the speakers at this year’s Audiovisual Producers Summit in Italy.

The third edition of the Summit takes place in Calabria from June 10-12, with leading players from the French, UK, US and Italian industry attending.

Among the topics being explored are financing models, co-productions and the impact of new technology such as AI. The event’s theme is New Frontiers.

Other speakers include Franklin Entertainment CEO Devon Franklin, Asher XR founder Christina Lee Strom, Cosmopolitan Pictures founder Ben Donald and Revelations Entertainment CEO Lori McCreary.

The AVP Summit is organised by Italian producers association the APA, with support from Italy’s Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Calabria Film Commission. The event is held in collaboration with Cinecittà, the US’s Motion Picture Association (MPA), Producers Guild of America (PGA), France’s CNC and Unifrance, and the UK’s BFI.