Utopia will launch worldwide sales at EFM on Julie Pacino’s directorial debut I Live Here Now, which has wrapped production and features a cast of Lucy Fry (Godfather Of Harlem,), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’sTale), comedian Matt Rife (Natural Selection), and Sheryl Lee (Twin Peaks).

The psychological horror follows a woman (Fry) who finds herself trapped in a remote hotel where the violent echoes of her past come alive, blurring the lines between her darkest nightmares and the waking world.

“I am thrilled to unveil this deeply personal project with Utopia,” said Pacino. “I Live Here Now explores fear and discomfort through the eyes of a woman who has been conditioned by societal restraints to disconnect from her own body. I hope this movie can create a unifying experience and entertain anyone who watches it. It’s a wild ride and I can’t wait to share it.”

“Utopia is excited to bring a promising new filmmaker to EFM and is proud to support female directors in the genre space,” said Marie Zeniter, head of sales. “I Live Here Now operates on so many levels. It’s sexy, dangerous, has a great cast and is incredibly topical.”

Utopia’s sales slate includes comedy Drugstore June, which is scheduled to open theatrically in the US on February 23; sci-fi thriller Divinity from Eddie Alcazar and EP Steven Soderbergh, which has sold in multiple territories; queer drama Chestnut starring Natalia Dyer; and surf documentary Trilogy: New Wave.

In recent months Utopia has closed territory sales on titles such as Divinity, Shiva Baby, Chestnut, and What Doesn’t Float, among others.