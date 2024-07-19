The Quay Brothers’ Sanatorium Under The Sign Of The Hour Glass, and Marie Losier’s biopic of feminist singer Peaches are among the line-up for this year’s Giornate degli Autori.

The independent sidebar of the Venice Film Festival runs from August 28-September 7 and has 10 films in competition.

Sanatorium Under The Sign Of The Hour Glass is a blend of stop-motion animation and live action, inspired by the story collection of the same name by Polish writer Bruno Schulz where the search for his late father becomes a metaphysical journey.

It is the only the third feature from UK-based animators the Quay Brothers, and their first since The Piano Tuner of Earthquakes (2005). Their body of work includes acclaimed short Streets of Crocodiles (1986) and feature Institute Benjamenta, or This Dream People Call Human Life (1995).

Playing out of competition as a special event is Peaches Goes Bananas by French filmmaker Losier, which is described as “an anti-biographical portrait” of the Canadian artist Peaches.

In competition, Dutch filmmaker Jan-Willem Van Ewijk plays his third feature Alpha, a thriller revolving around a troubled father-and-son relationship set in the Swiss Alps.

Also in competition is Selon Joy by Camille Lugan, one-time AD to Jacques Audiard, that has a cast including Asia Argento and Raphaël Thiéry. It explores the clash between good and evil, and between innocence and crime.

Taxi Monamour, the fourth feature film by Ciro De Caro, is the only Italian film in competition and stars Rosa Palasciano and Yeva Sai as two women who have lost their way.

The sidebar’s opening film, screening out of competition, is The Open Couple by Federica Di Giacomo, starring Chiara Francini, who is also the producer, and based on the play by the same name by Franca Rame and Dario Fo.

“Our lineup is rigorous, lean, and stylistically eclectic,” said artistic director Gaia Furrer, “one that puts stories about people front and centre: their encounters, relations, breakups, and losses.”

Giornate degli Autori 2024

Competition

Taxi Monamour (It)

Dir. Ciro De Caro

Alpha (Neth)

Dir. Jan-Willem Van Ewijk

Boomerang (Iran)

Dir. Shahab Fotouhi

Selon Joy (Fr)

Dir. Camille Lugan

To Kill a Mongolian Horse (Mongolia)

Dir. Jiang Xiaoxuan

Manas (Braz)

Dir. Marianna Brennand

Sugar Island (Dom)

Dir. Johanné Gómez Terrero

The Antique (Georgia)

Dir. Rusudan Glurijdze

Super Happy Forever (Jap)

Dir. Kohei Igarashi

Sanatorium Under The Sign Of The Hour Glass (UK)

Dirs. Quay Brothers

Special Events

The Open Couple (It)

Dir. Federica Di Giacomo

Soul of the Desert (Col)

Dir. Monica Taboada Tapia

Peaches Goes Bananas (Fr)

Dir. Marie Losier

Possibility of Paradise (Serbia)

Dir. Mladen Kovačević

Soudan, souviens-toi (Fr-Tun)

Dir. Hind Meddeb

Kora (Port) – short

Dir. Cláudia Varejão

Basileia (It)

Dir. Isabella Torre