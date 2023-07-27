Giornate degli Autori has unveiled the line-up for its 20th edition, which will take place in Venice from August 30-September 9.
Ten films play in the main competition of the independent sidebar of the Venice Film Festival, which opens with Tommaso Santambrogio’s Oceans Are The Real Continent.
The line-up includes the world premiere of Élise Girard’s Sidonie In Japan, starring Isabelle Huppert. Girard’s previous films include Belleville-Tokyo starring Valerie Donzelli and Jeremie Elkaim, and Drôle d’oiseaux with Lolita Chammah.
Austin Stark and Joseph Schuman’s debut feature Coup!, starring Peter Sarsgaard, also world premieres out of competition, and is the closing film of Giornate degli Autori’s official selection.
Through The Night, the debut feature of Delphine Girard, who received an Oscar nomination in 2020 for her short film Sister, has also been selected.
The world premiere of Céline Sciamma’s 16-minute short This Is How A Child Becomes A Poet, is screening out of competition as a special event.
Giornate degli Autori is curated by artistic director Gaia Furrer alongside head of programming Renata Santoro.
This year’s jury is headed by Portuguese filmmaker, screenwriter, editor, actor and producer João Pedro Rodrigues.
Competition
Oceans Are The Real Continent (It-Cuba) (Opening Film)
Dir: Tommaso Santambrogio
Int’l sales: Fandango Sales
Milk (Neth)
Dir: Stefanie Kolk
Sidonie In Japan (Fr-Ger-Japan-Switz)
Dir: Élise Girard
Int’l sales: Indie Sales
Foremost By Night (Sp-Por-Fr)
Dir: Víctor Iriarte
Int’l sales: Alpha Violet
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Can)
Dir: Ariane Louis-Seize
Int’l sales: h264
Snow In Midsummer (Malaysia-Tai-Sing)
Dir: Chong Keat Aun
Int’l sales: Swallow Wings Films
Backstage (Mor-Tun-Bel-Fr-Qatar-Nor-Saudi)
Dir: Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane
The Summer With Carmen (Gr)
Dir: Zacharias Mavroeidis
Following The Sound (Japan)
Dir: Kyoshi Sugita
Prod: Nekojarashi
Through The Night (Belg-Can-Fr)
Dir: Delphine Girard
Int’l sales: Playtime
Out Of Competition
Coup! (US) (Closing film)
Dir: Austin Stark, Joseph Schuman
Int’l sales: Film Constellation
Special Events
The Sun Will Rise (Fr-Iran) (Opening film)
Dir: Ayat Najafi
Bye Bye Tiberia (Fr-Pal-Belg-Qatar)
Dir: Lina Soualem
Int’l sales : Lightdox
Photophobia (Slov-Cz-Ukr)
Dirs: Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík
This Is How A Child Becomes A Poet (Fr-It) (short film)
Dir: Céline Sciamma
21 Days Until The End Of The World (N Mac)
Dir: Teona Strugar Mitevska
The Outpost (It-Braz)
Dir: Edoardo Morabito
Int’l sales: Intramovies
L’expérience Zola (Fr-It)
Dir: Gianluca Matarrese
Int’l sales: Syndicado
Miu Miu Women’s Tales
Eye Two Times Mouth (Mex)
Dir: Lila Avilés
#26 Stane
Dir: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Notti Veneziane
Across (It)
Dir: Irene Dorigotti
Anna (It)
Dir: Marco Amenta
Casablanca (Fr-It)
Dir: Adriano Valerio
Int’l sales: Films Grand Huit
With The Grace Of A God (It)
Dir: Alessandro Roja
Fragments Of A Life Loved (It)
Dir: Chloé Barreau
The Invention Of Snow (It)
Dir: Vittorio Moroni
Le Mie Poesie Non Cambieranno Il Mondo (It)
Dirs: Annalena Benini, Francesco Piccolo
Flesh And Bronze (It)
Dirs: Fabio Mollo, Alessandra Cataleta
Special Presentation
Nina Of The Wolves (It)
Dir: Antonio Pisu
Int’l sales: Minerva Pictures
Special Screenings
C.R.A.Z.Y. (Can)
Dir: Jean-Marc Vallée, Restored version in 4K
Il Popolo Delle Donne. Il Film (It)
Dir: Yuri Ancarani
The Writer In The Trees (It-Fr)
Dir: Duccio Chiarini
Parola Ai Giovani (It)
Dir: Angelo Bozzolini
