Giornate degli Autori has unveiled the line-up for its 20th edition, which will take place in Venice from August 30-September 9.

Ten films play in the main competition of the independent sidebar of the Venice Film Festival, which opens with Tommaso Santambrogio’s Oceans Are The Real Continent.

The line-up includes the world premiere of Élise Girard’s Sidonie In Japan, starring Isabelle Huppert. Girard’s previous films include Belleville-Tokyo starring Valerie Donzelli and Jeremie Elkaim, and Drôle d’oiseaux with Lolita Chammah.

Austin Stark and Joseph Schuman’s debut feature Coup!, starring Peter Sarsgaard, also world premieres out of competition, and is the closing film of Giornate degli Autori’s official selection.

Through The Night, the debut feature of Delphine Girard, who received an Oscar nomination in 2020 for her short film Sister, has also been selected.

The world premiere of Céline Sciamma’s 16-minute short This Is How A Child Becomes A Poet, is screening out of competition as a special event.

Giornate degli Autori is curated by artistic director Gaia Furrer alongside head of programming Renata Santoro.

This year’s jury is headed by Portuguese filmmaker, screenwriter, editor, actor and producer João Pedro Rodrigues.

Competition

Oceans Are The Real Continent (It-Cuba) (Opening Film)

Dir: Tommaso Santambrogio

Int’l sales: Fandango Sales

Milk (Neth)

Dir: Stefanie Kolk

Sidonie In Japan (Fr-Ger-Japan-Switz)

Dir: Élise Girard

Int’l sales: Indie Sales

Foremost By Night (Sp-Por-Fr)

Dir: Víctor Iriarte

Int’l sales: Alpha Violet

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Can)

Dir: Ariane Louis-Seize

Int’l sales: h264

Snow In Midsummer (Malaysia-Tai-Sing)

Dir: Chong Keat Aun

Int’l sales: Swallow Wings Films

Backstage (Mor-Tun-Bel-Fr-Qatar-Nor-Saudi)

Dir: Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane

The Summer With Carmen (Gr)

Dir: Zacharias Mavroeidis

Following The Sound (Japan)

Dir: Kyoshi Sugita

Prod: Nekojarashi

Through The Night (Belg-Can-Fr)

Dir: Delphine Girard

Int’l sales: Playtime

Out Of Competition

Coup! (US) (Closing film)

Dir: Austin Stark, Joseph Schuman

Int’l sales: Film Constellation

Special Events

The Sun Will Rise (Fr-Iran) (Opening film)

Dir: Ayat Najafi



Bye Bye Tiberia (Fr-Pal-Belg-Qatar)

Dir: Lina Soualem

Int’l sales : Lightdox

Photophobia (Slov-Cz-Ukr)

Dirs: Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík

This Is How A Child Becomes A Poet (Fr-It) (short film)

Dir: Céline Sciamma

21 Days Until The End Of The World (N Mac)

Dir: Teona Strugar Mitevska

The Outpost (It-Braz)

Dir: Edoardo Morabito

Int’l sales: Intramovies

L’expérience Zola (Fr-It)

Dir: Gianluca Matarrese

Int’l sales: Syndicado

Miu Miu Women’s Tales

Eye Two Times Mouth (Mex)

Dir: Lila Avilés

#26 Stane

Dir: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Notti Veneziane

Across (It)

Dir: Irene Dorigotti



Anna (It)

Dir: Marco Amenta

Casablanca (Fr-It)

Dir: Adriano Valerio

Int’l sales: Films Grand Huit

With The Grace Of A God (It)

Dir: Alessandro Roja



Fragments Of A Life Loved (It)

Dir: Chloé Barreau

The Invention Of Snow (It)

Dir: Vittorio Moroni

Le Mie Poesie Non Cambieranno Il Mondo (It)

Dirs: Annalena Benini, Francesco Piccolo

Flesh And Bronze (It)

Dirs: Fabio Mollo, Alessandra Cataleta

Special Presentation

Nina Of The Wolves (It)

Dir: Antonio Pisu

Int’l sales: Minerva Pictures

Special Screenings

C.R.A.Z.Y. (Can)

Dir: Jean-Marc Vallée, Restored version in 4K

Il Popolo Delle Donne. Il Film (It)

Dir: Yuri Ancarani

The Writer In The Trees (It-Fr)

Dir: Duccio Chiarini



Parola Ai Giovani (It)

Dir: Angelo Bozzolini