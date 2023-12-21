Fast & Furious franchise lead Vin Diesel has denied an allegation by his former personal assistant that he sexually assaulted her in September 2010.

Asta Jonasson has filed a sexual battery lawsuit alleging Diesel, 56, pushed her against a wall while he performed a lewd act on himself in his suite at the St Regis hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, during production on Fast Five.

Jonasson claims in papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday that Diesel initially pushed her onto a bed in the hotel room and groped her before she got away, only for the Hollywood star to catch up with her.

The claimant said Diesel’s company One Race fired her hours after the incident, and is additionally suing for wrongful termination, and creating a hostile work environment.

According to reports an attorney for Diesel, real name Mark Sinclair, said his client categorically denied the allegations “made by a purportedly 9 day employee”.

Diesel’s credits include Riddick and Guardians Of The Galaxy.