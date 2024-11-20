Viola Davis has been named the 2025 recipient of the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Davis, who won the supporting actress Globe for Fences in 2017, will collect the award along with the unannounced 2025 Carol Burnett Award winner honouring television achievements at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on January 3, 2025.

This marks the first time the Golden Globes will host an evening dedicated to the two awards. Davis will also be recognised at the 82nd Golden Globes broadcast on CBS on January 9, 2025.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award was created in 1952 and has honoured the likes of Sidney Poitier, Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand, and Oprah Winfrey.

“Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film,” said Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne. She added, “Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award.”

The Golden Globes nominations will be announced on December 9.