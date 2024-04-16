Visit Films has come on board to represent international sales on India Donaldson’s Good One, which was just announced in the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight line-up.

The film receives its international premiere on the Croisette after it world-premiered in Sundance in January.

As previously announced, Metrograph Pictures acquired North American rights to Good One in its first buy since moving into distribution.

The film follows 17-year-old Sam on a weekend backpacking trip in the Catskills as she contends with the competing egos of her father and his oldest friend. Newcomer Lily Collias stars alongside James Le Gros and Danny McCarthy.

After Sundance, Good One played at MoMA and Film at Lincoln Center’s New Directors/New Films. It is produced by Graham Mason, Diana Irvine, Wilson Cameron, and Donaldson. Executive producers are Sarah Winshall’s Smudge Films, and Neil Champagne, Veronica Diaferia and Sara Eolin of Tinygiant.

Donaldson said she was “proud to be in the company of the films and filmmakers [Visit Films] have supported over the years”.

Visit Films president Ryan Kampe added, “We have had the pleasure of working on early career work from some of today’s most important directors such as Joanna Hogg, David Robert Mitchell, the Safdie brothers, Josephine Decker and many more. There is no question that India and her film follows in that tradition.”