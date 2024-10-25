Visit Films has licensed North American rights to Greenwich Entertainment and UK & Ireland rights to Lightbulb Film Distribution on the SXSW documentary Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound.

Sales will continue at the AFM in Las Vegas next month on Antony Crook’s feature directorial debut, which charts the Scottish band from their origins in the mid 1990s to recording their tenth studio album in their hometown of Glasgow.

Greenwich will release the film theatrically in 2025 timed to Mogwai’s upcoming world tour, while Lightbulb Film Distribution will release the film in the UK & Ireland on November 19.

A special edition Blu-ray is also planned in 2025 and will feature extra behind-the-scenes material and additional performances from the band.

The production from The Adler Entertainment, Blazing Griffin, and Screen Scotland is produced by Kyrie MacTavish, with executive producers Naysun Alae-Carew, Ray Black, Marco Colombo, Crook, Mattia Della Puppa, Lauren Lamarr, Mark Thomas from Screen Scotland, and Orian Williams.

“It was a huge honor for me to get to tell Mogwai’s story, and I’m thrilled that wider audiences will now be able to see it,” said Cook. “The film was made in a very challenging time. But we were led by positive messages of hope and perseverance and we saw the power of music and the connections that it can form. Greenwich and Lightbulb are the perfect partners to help us share this.”

Visit Films president Ryan Kampe negotiated the deals with Greenwich’s Andy Bohn and Lightbulb’s Matthew Kreuzer.