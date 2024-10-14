Voltage Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the action comedy Under Fire starring Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding from Aftermath and will launch worldwide sales at American Film Market (AFM) in Las Vegas next month.

The film follows two undercover agents – DEA agent Abbott (Sprouse) and an FBI agent Griff (Gooding) – posing as rival drug dealers at the Mexico border.

Initially unaware of each other’s identities in what should have been a routine drug deal, the agents are caught in a deadly ambush and must team up in order to survive.

The cast includes Odette Annable (Cloverfield), Emilio Rivera (Mayans M.C., Sons Of Anarchy), and Declan Laird (Beautiful Wedding, Beautiful Disaster).

Steven C. Miller, whose credits include Werewolves and Line Of Duty, directs from a screenplay by Adrian Speckert and Cory Todd Hughes, who wrote The Omega Project. Production took place in California and the project is in post. Lucas Jarach (Aftermath) is producing.

Miller noted the chemistry between the two leads was “electric and rivals some of the great buddy-action performances”.

Alexandra Cocean, EVP global sales and distribution at Voltage Pictures, added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Steven on this exhilarating ‘ride or die’ action-comedy. It’s been a pleasure working with Dylan and Mason again, and we’re confident that audiences will love the film’s fast-paced action and sharp humour.”

Voltage handled sales on Patrick Lussier’s Aftermath which is scheduled to open in the US on November 1. The line-up includes YA romance Marked Men directed by Nick Cassavetes starring Chase Stokes, Sydney Taylor, and Alexander Ludwig and scheduled for early 2025.

Also coming up is the YA musical Verona’s Romeo & Juliet which opens theatrically on February 14, 2025. Voltage licensed international on the biopic Reagan starring Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller, which opened in August and has grossed $30m worldwide.