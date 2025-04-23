EXCLUSIVE: With less than three weeks to go until Cannes, Los Angeles-based Voltage Pictures has hired industry veteran Benan Guz as VP, international sales and distribution.

Guz most recently served at VMI Worldwide where she played a key role in expanding global partnerships and worked on international distribution strategy. She reports to Alexandra Cocean, president of global sales and distribution, who announced the hire on Wednesday.

The executive also led international content sales and film production at Film Bridge International. Guz’s career path includes roles as acquisitions manager at SinemaTV, the VoD platform and group of pay-TV channels, and as account manager at SPI International, where she managed key territory relationships and drove marketing initiatives in partnership with local sales agents.

Cocean said: “Benan is a dynamic and widely respected executive whose deep knowledge of the international marketplace and strong relationships across the industry make her an invaluable addition to our team. Her energy, strategic insight, and passion for global content will be key as we continue to expand our reach.”

Voltage titles include Marked Men directed by Nick Cassavetes starring Chase Stokes, Stolen Girl with Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood, and Under Fire starring Dylan Sprouse and Mason Gooding.