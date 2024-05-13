Voltage Pictures is kicking off sales in Cannes this week on the child kidnapping thriller Stolen Girl starring Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood.

Italy’s ILBE is executive producer and Voltage is the lead producer on the €25m ($26m) feature, which was scheduled to commence principal photography today in Puglia in Italy.

Stolen Girl follows Maureen Danning (Beckinsale), who partners with Robeson (Eastwood), a former Marine and child abduction specialist, after her ex-husband abducts their young daughter and flees to the Middle East.

Maureen and Robeson embark on a mission to Beirut and navigate a maze of betrayal, corruption, and espionage to bring the girl home.

James Kent, whose credits include The Aftermath and Testament Of Youth, directs from a screenplay by Rebecca Pollock and Kas Graham. The feature is based on the actual experiences of Maureen Dabbagh.

Stolen Girl is being produced by Monika Bacardi, Andrea Iervolino, Scott Lambert, Luca Matrundola, and Frida Torresblanco. Voltage holds worldwide rights.

Beckinsale is the star of the Underworld franchise, Van Helsing, Click, Pearl Harbor, The Aviator, and Serendipity.

Eastwood’s credits include Suicide Squad, The Fate Of The Furious, Fast X, The Outpost, and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Voltage founder Nic Chartier said, “The film encapsulates the resilience and boundless love of a mother amidst unthinkable challenges. Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood are the perfect team portraying two unwavering individuals determined to bring a stolen girl home.”