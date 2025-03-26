European studio Vuelta Group has taken a minority stake in Italian distribution and sales company PiperFilm.

PiperFilm was launched last year by a number of high profile former Vision Distribution executives led by CEO Massimiliano Orfei. Its first release was Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope, and it also has commercial agreements to distribute films in Italy with Netflix, Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia, and Eagle Entertainments.

Vuelta’s investment in PiperFilm is in addition to a minority investment in the Italian company last year by Be Water Film.

Headed by French media veteran Jerome Levy as group chairman, Vuelta launched in 2023. Vuelta’s acquisitions to date include Pan in France, SquareOne/Telepool in Germany, WW Entertainment in Benelux, Indiana Production in Italy, Scanbox Entertainment in Scandinavia, as well as its international sales division, Playtime.

PiperFilm CEO, Massimiliano Orfei said: “Following on from Be Water Film’s initial investment, this partnership with Vuelta constitutes a further fundamental step in the growth of PiperFilm. Vuelta is one of the most innovative players on the European film distribution market and I am particularly happy and proud that Jerome Levy, to whom I extend my thanks, has seen the ambition of PiperFilm and its team and the potential for development, collaboration, and value creation”.

Jerome Levy, chairman of Vuelta, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Piper and its talented management team. Their reach with leading local producers makes it the right partner to fulfil Vuelta’s ambition to be a pan European distributor of local content.”