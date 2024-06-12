Warner Bros has acquired Pedro Almodóvar’s English-language feature debut, The Room Next Door starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro for release in Spain, the UK and key international territories.

The studio will additionally release the film in Italy, Germany, the Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe (excluding Poland), Latin America and select Asia-Pacific markets including Japan.

Produced by Almodóvar’s El Deseo, The Room Next Door was shot between Madrid and New York, with the support of Movistar Plus+.

The film also features Alessandro Nivola, Juan Diego Botto, Raúl Arévalo, Melina Mathews and Victoria Luengo, among others.

The Room Next Door follows a war reporter and imperfect mother (Swinton) and a spiteful daughter separated by a serious misunderstanding. Between them, another woman, Ingrid (Moore), the mother’s friend and an autofictional novelist, is the keeper of their pain and bitterness.

The film will open theatrically in 2025.

As previously announced, regular Almodóvar collaborator Sony Pictures Classics holds North American and select rights.