Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and A24 have expanded upon a previous arrangement and announced an exclusive multiyear Pay-1 deal that will see the theatrical slate including current awards season contenders debut on HBO, Max and Cinemax following their theatrical runs.

Features which will be made available include Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest, Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario, and Sean Durkin’s upcoming The Iron Claw.

The roster of titles includes TIFF premieres Dicks: The Musical and Stop Making Sense (2023), Rose Glass’ upcoming Sundance world premiere Love Lies Bleeding, and Alex Garland’s upcoming Civil War, among others.

Overall subscribers will get access to more than 100 A24 titles comprising existing and new library.

WBD and A24 previously partnered on a November 2022 arrangement that saw the release of more than 20 A24 films on what was known as HBO Max.