Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has confirmed its worldwide acquisition of Sundance documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

The film reportedly sold for $15m – a huge number for a documentary which illustrates how executives see it as a broad commercial prospect across the WBD stable.

A WBD spokesperson said DC Studios/Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max jointly sought out the project and will collaborate on the global release across theatrical and home viewing release windows.

Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui co-directed and Words + Pictures, Passion Pictures, and Misfits Entertainment produced the film, which looks at the life of the original Superman franchise star and activist who continued to inspire those around him after an accident left him quadriplegic and dependent on a ventilator to breathe.

WBD owns the Superman IP and Reeve starred in the first four films spanning 1978-87.

“Everyone at Warner Bros. Discovery is incredibly proud to come together as one company to partner with Christopher Reeve’s family and the filmmakers behind Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and bring his personal journey to audiences the world over,” said a WBD spokesperson.

“WBD’s DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max are grateful for the opportunity to honour one of our company’s most cherished creative partners and to celebrate Christopher’s rich life and career.”