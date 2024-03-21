Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is to launch its streaming service Max in its first European markets on May 21.

Max will be available first in the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe. WBD said that launches will follow closely after in Poland, Netherlands, France and Belgium.

The European rollout plan was announced by JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming & games at WBD at Series Mania.

The launches mean Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories worldwide after first launching in the US in May 2023, and launching in Latin America and the Caribbean earlier this year.

HBO Max, which was replaced by Max in the US, is currently available in some European territories but is being phased out.

Perrette flagged upcoming WBD content for Max including the second season of HBO’s House Of The Dragon which will premiere on the streamer in Europe on June 17, 2024.

Max will also carry full coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the 25 European countries where Max will be available.

Its film offer will include recent hits Barbie, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and Wonka, while library titles will include the Harry Potter franchise, Paddington, The Matrix, The Dark Knight, Joker and The Lord Of The Rings.

Its drama series offer includes HBO Originals The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria and True Detective: Night Country. It will also carry upcoming Max Originals including The Penguin and Welcome To Derry.

Max will have three different subscription plans: basic with ads, standard and premium, plus a sports add-on that can be added to any plan. Prices were not revealed.

Perrette said: “The unrivalled content we’ve got on Max from House Of The Dragon to Olympic Games Paris 2024 and beyond means whatever your mood or the occasion, Max has something great for everyone, every time.”