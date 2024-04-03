Warner Bros is reviving its Matrix franchise and has hired Drew Goddard to write, direct, and produce a new film.

Goddard will produce with partner Sarah Esberg through their Goddard Textiles, while The Matrix franchise writer-director Lana Wachowski will serve as executive producer.

The Matrix launched in 1999 and along with three subsequent instalments – The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Matrix Resurrections most recently in 2021 – grossed $1.8bn worldwide.

Goddard earned an Oscar screenplay nomination for The Martian.

His feature credits include Cloverfield and World War Z (as screenwriter) and The Cabin In The Woods and Bad Times At The El Royale (as screenwriter/director.)

