British actor Warwick Davis will receive the Bafta Fellowship at the 2025 Bafta Film Awards, on Sunday, February 16.

In a career of over 40 years, Davis has appeared in the Star Wars franchise, as Wicket the Ewok; and in the Harry Potter film series as Professor Flitwick. He achieved international acclaim for starring in Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy adventure Willow.

Davis’ television roles included Life’s Too Short, a 2011 mockumentary sitcom he created with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, in which Davis played a fictionalised version of himself.

Davis has spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism. He has advocated for people with dwarfism throughout his career, and is the founder of Willow Management, an agency dedicated to representing actors under five feet and over seven feet tall.

He is also co-founder of Little People UK, a charity offering friendship and financial support and guidance to people with dwarfism and their families and friends; and of the Reduced Height Theatre Company, for actors under five feet tall.

“The Fellowship, to me, embodies the spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration that BAFTA stands for,” said Davis. “This recognition is not just about the body of work I’ve contributed but also about the people who’ve stood by me and the audiences who have made this journey worthwhile. I accept this Fellowship in honour of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset.”

“Warwick is a talented, much loved and truly inspiring figure who has captivated audiences over many decades,” said Bafta chair Sara Putt. “From his iconic performances to his advocacy for greater inclusion and representation on and off-screen, Warwick has had a remarkable impact on cinema and been profoundly influential in fostering a more inclusive and caring society.”

Previous Bafta Fellows awarded for their film work include Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Elizabeth Taylor, Helen Mirren and last year’s recipient Samantha Morton.

Nominations for the Film Awards will be announced on Wednesday January 15 at 12pm; with the winners announced at the ceremony on Sunday, February 16, hosted by David Tennant from London’s Royal Festival Hall.